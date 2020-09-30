Willie The Kid & Action Bronson Connect On "Cork Fee"

Willie The Kid has been steadily preparing for the release of his forthcoming project, Capital Gains which will finally see the light of day this coming Friday. As fans patiently await the album to hit streaming services, he returned with his latest single off of the project, "Cork Fee" ft. Action Bronson. Slow-burning production kicks off the track as Willie The Kid paints this Mafioso twist on his underground hustle. Action Bronson slides through on the second verse with slick-tongued threats and incredulous flexes about piloting skills.

Willie The Kid's forthcoming project includes a few other guest appearances from Curren$y, Roc Marciano, Kiyana, Eto, and Tekh Togo. Meanwhile, the project's production is handled by Alchemist, DJ Muggs, VDon, Evidence, and more.

Check out Willie The Kid's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Man, put the cheese on me like chicken parm

Put all sorts of geology on my fuckin' arm

I'm at the floor at the Garden

The solar system was stunned at all this stardom