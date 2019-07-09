Yesterday marked Jaden Smith's 21st birthday and it was seemingly spent with all his closest friends and family members by his side. Of course, Jaden's father Will Smith was in attendance and a video shared to Jordyn Woods' Instagram story shows the funny speech Will had for his son before he took his first ever shot of alcohol - or at least that's what they called it.

"Here's to being off my insurance, here's to paying your own bills, I am gonna have the accountants transfer all your stuff first thing tomorrow morning," Will joked, adding "But keep doing you, man. We love you and we're very proud of you."

Jordyn, who's known Jaden and his family since birth, penned a sweet note about her friend on Instagram in light of his born day.

"Honestly @c.syresmith is probably one of the realest people in life," she wrote. "We must’ve traveled in a past life to get here today but from 0 to 21 years old were still here. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most loving and caring boy I know. I love you bestfriend!! Here’s to the tequila shots we’ll be taking later."

Jaden's latest tape ERYS is finally out with features from Tyler, the Creator, Lido, SYRE, Trinidad James, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and more - stream that here.