Jaden Drops Off "ERYS" Ft. Tyler, The Creator; Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, & Willow Smith

Erika Marie
July 05, 2019 01:12
ERYS
Jaden

The mutli-genre record is Jaden's second studio album.


The majority of the Smith family has pursued a music career in one form or another, and it's safe to say that none of them are traveling the same musical path. Will Smith is both a rap veteran and hip hop icon; Jada Pinkett-Smith fronts her nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom; Willow Smith won the hearts of millions by whipping her hair back and forth, but lately she's switched things up for a more audio Art Nouveau touch; and Jaden Smith often delivers raps laced in productions that are an experimental, multi-sensory aesthetic experiences.

On Friday morning, Jaden finally gifted fans with his anticipated project ERYS. The record is a 17-track album that includes features from Tyler, the Creator; Lido, SYRE, Trinidad James, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and his sister, Willow. ERYS bounces through genres as you move from one track to the next, sometimes in unexpected ways, but most of the album carries a mellow, melodic vibe. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. P
2. I
3. N
4. K ft. Lido
5. Noize ft. Tyler, The Creator
6. i-drip-or-is
7. Again ft. SYRE
8. Got It
9. Fire Dept
10. Mission ft. Trinidad James
11. Summertime in Paris ft. Willow
12. Blackout
13. Pain
14. Chateau ft. A$AP Rocky
15. On My Own ft. Kid Cudi
16. Riot
17. ERYS

