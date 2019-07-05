Jaden Drops Off "ERYS" Ft. Tyler, The Creator; Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, & Willow Smith

The majority of the Smith family has pursued a music career in one form or another, and it's safe to say that none of them are traveling the same musical path. Will Smith is both a rap veteran and hip hop icon; Jada Pinkett-Smith fronts her nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom; Willow Smith won the hearts of millions by whipping her hair back and forth, but lately she's switched things up for a more audio Art Nouveau touch; and Jaden Smith often delivers raps laced in productions that are an experimental, multi-sensory aesthetic experiences.

On Friday morning, Jaden finally gifted fans with his anticipated project ERYS. The record is a 17-track album that includes features from Tyler, the Creator; Lido, SYRE, Trinidad James, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and his sister, Willow. ERYS bounces through genres as you move from one track to the next, sometimes in unexpected ways, but most of the album carries a mellow, melodic vibe. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. P

2. I

3. N

4. K ft. Lido

5. Noize ft. Tyler, The Creator

6. i-drip-or-is

7. Again ft. SYRE

8. Got It

9. Fire Dept

10. Mission ft. Trinidad James

11. Summertime in Paris ft. Willow

12. Blackout

13. Pain

14. Chateau ft. A$AP Rocky

15. On My Own ft. Kid Cudi

16. Riot

17. ERYS