A new wave of Will Smith conversations has begun today thanks to a new report about the Academy. The reports of Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage last weekend have been never-ending—and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Today, several outlets have reported that the Academy has issued a formal statement claiming that they have begun disciplinary action, including addressing the altercation at their next board meeting on April 18.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Smith's fate could include “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” the statement read. The Academy also apologized to Rock, Oscars attendees, and viewers.

“Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently," they added. Meanwhile, Rock is scheduled to perform this evening (March 30) in Boston where the sold-out crowd is expecting to hear him speak on the Oscars incident for the first time publicly.

His brother Tony Rock has answered fan questions about his brother being slapped by Smith, mentioning that he doesn't accept his apology.