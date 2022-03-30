Donald Glover is riding high off of the debut of Atlanta season 3. The multihyphenate debuted the first two episodes of the latest season last week and followed up with a string of rare press appearances. Last night, Glover appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he discussed the new episodes as well as his experience at the Oscars, and the release of new music from Childish Gambino.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kimmel dove into the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident early into the interview. Glover explained that he was at the Vanity Fair party, describing the atmosphere as if he were "in someone's living room."

“Everybody was kinda just, kinda chatting,” Glover said. “I think it felt like you were in someone’s living room. And it just kinda happened. To me -- I don’t even really wanna get into it. It’s like, whatever. People are already tired of it. People are like, ‘Dang, I gotta read another article. It’s been eight articles already.’ And also, like, I’ve had a lot of stuff happen to me while I was telling jokes on stage, that kind of thing.”

Glover explained that he brought someone he was dating to an improv show, which resulted in what he described as an "emotional attack." "Maybe I had dated her for, like, two weeks at most," Glover said. "This was maybe a third date or whatever. Maybe second. And we’re doing [improv] and she’s drunk and she’s like, ‘What’s going on? Who are those people?’ She’s super loud and people are like, ‘Who is she?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’”

Fans have hoped that Childish Gambino would be making a return for new music in the future. However, Glover explained that his creative process isn't as it was once before he had kids. "It used to just flow but now I have kids so nothing flows anymore," he said. "Nothing’s as easy as it used to be so I do block off time now."

Check out the full interview below.