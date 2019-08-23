Jada Pinkett Smith has previously explained why she's the happiest she's even been in her whole entire life and it all has to do with her inner peace. “I really thought happiness had a lot to do with pleasure, and I realized that happiness is about peace,” she explained. “I am the most peaceful I’ve ever been in my life, so I am the happiest.”



Aside from her inner thoughts and feels, Jada can thank her loving family for bringing her joy, sometimes in the form of little things such as her husband Will Smith giving her a piggyback when her feet hurt. The "Set It Off" actress shared an image to Instagram that sees Will carry her outside an airport. "When your feet hurt..." she captioned he image.

While Jada and Will are clear couple goals, the 47-year-old previously opened up on how his appearance on her Red Table Talk series is to show that marriages aren't perfect. "What was really important about Will and I doing that show together — two things — first of all was to get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that," she explained.

"Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, now I’m willing to listen,'" she added.