Jada Pinkett Smith has been very expressive about her happiness lately and how she's the happiest she's been in her life. On a recent visit to Stephen Colbert's The Late Show the 47-year-old opened up even more about how she's gotten to his point in her life and by no surprise it has to do with her Facebook series Red Table Talk and how open and honest she's been able to be.

“I really thought happiness had a lot to do with pleasure, and I realized that happiness is about peace,” she told Stephen. “I am the most peaceful I’ve ever been in my life, so I am the happiest.” Jada then discussed RTT and how Will's guest appearance has done wonders for her, him and the fans.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

“What was really important about Will and I doing that show together — two things — first of all was to get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that."

She added: "Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, now I’m willing to listen.'"

Watch the full clip below.