It feels like it was decades ago when Drake was booed off of the Camp Flog Gnaw stage. The rapper formed the OVO x OF alliance formally when Tyler, The Creator personally invited him to perform at the festival. Tyler expressed his disappointment that Drake couldn't even finish his set, citing the "shits in the front area" who were rude to his guest. While Drake later reflected on the incident on both social media and his interview with RapRadar, it seems that it didn't affect the relationship between him and Tyler, The Creator.

Earlier today, Tyler, The Creator unveiled the first single off of his forthcoming album. "LUMBERJACK" is a flashback to Tyler's early production style with a surprising cameo from DJ Drama. However, there was one line in particular that fans believe is about The Boy. A mention of a $1M conversation with Drizzy has sparked speculation on a potential collaboration between Tyler, The Creator and Drake.

"N***as ain't really on the type of shit he on/ I hit Drizzy and told him I got a milli for him (Oh shit)," Tyler raps on the record. While some speculated that this could mean that Tyler coughed up a ticket for Drake's unfortunate festival performance, others think that Tyler dropped a bag for a verse that will appear on his forthcoming album. The two rappers have yet to collaborate but have shown each other a lot of respect for their crafts. Hopefully, this comes to fruition but so far, Tyler's kept most information about his new project under wraps.

Check out some of the fan theories below and let us know what you think in the comments.