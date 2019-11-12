Among the many wild turns of events in 2019, who would've thought the biggest artists out right now would ever get booed off of any stage? Well, anything can happen in this day and age and that's exactly what happened when Drake touched the Camp Flog Gnaw stage last night as the surprise performer. Unfortunately, those in attendance expected Frank Ocean to hop on stage, although it's unclear how they came up with that conclusion.

Drake has since responded to the whole situation after a day of letting the clips go viral. The Canadian artist is clearly not that hurt about it, and if he is, he's doing a great job at hiding it. The rapper took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his visit to Camp Flog Gnaw all while trolling the people who booed him off of the stage. "Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30," he joked. Akademiks previously received statements from Drake who seemed who dubbed the incident as a "moment of humility."

Tyler came to Drake's defense on Twitter while bashing those who booed the rapper. "MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH," he wrote.