Wiley Taps Tory Lanez, Kranium & Dappy For "My One"

July 05, 2019 13:18
My One
Wiley Feat. Tory Lanez, Kranium & Dappy

Wiley is back with a heater.


The past few months have been eventful for Wiley. He's been preparing for the release of Godfather III which finally landed a September release date in May. The project has been delayed on a few occasions but September 13th has been locked in. He came through with the single "Boasty" ft. Idris Elba, Stefflon Don, and Sean Paul earlier this year which is getting some major spins at the summer functions. As he continues to build the hype, he drops off a dancehall infused anthem with "My One."

With the help of some top tier talent, Wiley delivers another track that's bound to be a huge anthem for the summer. Tory Lanez, Dappy, and Kranium make an international connection. Like "Boasty," Wiley taps into his Jamaican heritage with the record. It's another fire joint to get you excited for Godfather III.

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, you see that gyal there, that's my one
Anyting she want, I gotta buy one
We just like chillin' on a night one
We should have a couple babies, they'll be bright ones

