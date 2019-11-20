You could always come up with a lengthy list of where you think the Grammys went wrong once they release the year's nominees (and usually another one after the ceremony). Everyone wants their faves to be recognized. It's hard to put your bias aside and think from the perspective of the Grammys, an institution that clearly has a particular taste and agenda. Once you have attempted to do that, a more honest conversation could take place regarding which artists would have made sense to appear in which categories. The 62nd annual Grammy nominations were announced this morning, so we're gonna get the ball rolling on the "_____ was snubbed" takes.

In light of Ari Lennox's declared disappointment about leaving the Soul Train Awards empty-handed, it's especially upsetting to see that her debut studio album, Shea Butter Baby, received zero Grammy nods. Not only was SBB excellent, its inclusion for Best R&B Album could have diversified the category, considering four of its five nominees are male artists.

Tyler, The Creator secured a much-deserved nomination for Best Rap Album, appearing in the category for his second year in a row. However, IGOR was successful and ambitious enough to be worthy of Album of the Year candidacy. This year, there are no rap albums up for AOTY (unless you want to provide Lil Nas X's 7 with that classification).

DaBaby's hit "Suge" predictably popped up in some categories. It's nominated for Best Rap Song Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. This is great. But considering its massive success, it would have made sense as a potential Record Of The Year too. What's more shocking is that DaBaby didn't qualify to be one of the eight nominees in the Best New Artist category.

The snubbing of Rapsody's Eve is already drawing reactions on Twitter, including from the artist herself. Her album, Laila's Wisdom, was nominated in 2017, proving that she lays down the kind of strong lyricism that the Grammys tend to take a liking to. Despite Eve being just as impressed, no noms for Rapsody this year.

Solange's total absence is striking and suspicious. When I Get Home was predicted to be a frontrunner for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but considering the dubious nature of the category, it's possible Solange didn't even submit her record to be eligible.

SiR's Chasing Summer dropped just a day before the eligibility deadline (August 31st), but appears nowhere in the list of nominations. In a year of stellar R&B, the TDE artist' omission could potentially be justified, but his Kendrick collaboration, "Hair Down", seems too strong to be overlooked.

After the Hot Girl Summer™ we had, the lack of praise for Megan Thee Stallion is confusing. By the time 2020 comes to a close, it may be too late for her to be eligible for Best New Artist at next year's ceremony, which would be a serious missed opportunity. While her Realer project may not have waves as expected, nominating "Cash Sh*t" with DaBaby for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration would be a nice way to acknowledge a great song by two of the year's biggest artists.

Lastly, Beyoncé's Homecoming: The Live Album was expected to be considered for Best Urban Contemporary Album and even Album Of The Year, but landed neither. While her Netflix special is up for Best Music Film, the Queen deserved better.

Do you agree with these takes? Who do you think got snubbed?