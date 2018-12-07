snubs
- MusicBest Rap Album Grammy Nominations: Artists & Fans ReactFans and artists react to the 2021 Best Rap Album Grammy nominations, which honored projects from D Smoke, Nas, Royce Da 5'9", Freddie Gibbs, and Jay Electronica.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWho Got Snubbed For Grammy Nominations This Year?The takes are coming. By Noah C
- Music"Grammys Robbed Migos," According To Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas vented, for all the public to see.By Devin Ch
- MusicGrammy Committee Claims To Take Critical Advice From Hip-Hop CommunityThe Grammys are growing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicGrammys 2019: The Most Glaring Snubs, From J. Cole To Teyana TaylorWe have this discussion every year, do we not?By Devin Ch