If you're not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration has an intense message that may spook you, using very direct language and telling unvaxxed individuals that they will get sick or die if they don't act soon.

Vaccines have been readily available for a while now in the United States but still, about 40% of the country remains unvaccinated. In a new communication from the White House this weekend, the chief coordinator for the U.S. coronavirus response shared a strongly-worded warning for Americans who have refused to get the jab.

Vaccinated people have "done the right thing, and we will get through this" according to White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients, but for unvaccinated folks, the outcome isn't as positive. "For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm," said the WH's message.

The press release communicates the importance of vaccinated people going out to get a third booster shot, which offers the best protection against the Omicron variant.

With the winter holidays approaching in a few days, and still so many people not having gotten their first, second, or booster shots, it might be a messy winter indeed. If you're looking for your initial vaccines or a booster, please visit this link to book an appointment.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

