Donald Trump is reportedly free from COVID-19.

Per a new memo issued by the White House Saturday night, the president tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The results come a week after he came into contact with two people who would later test positive for the virus, including Brazilian communications chief Fabio Wajngarten and Brazil's charge d'affairs Nestor Forster. Also in attendance was who had dinner Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago, who ultimately tested negative.

"Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," penned Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, in the memo. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative. One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

The results, which turned around fairly quickly, arrived after Trump declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump previously brushed off the test, stating that WhiteHouse physicians said that he had no symptoms "whatsoever."