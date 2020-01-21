Some lines are not meant to be crossed... even in battle rap. With the current state of affairs in the United States and around the world, it's clear that racism is still a major issue in 2020. Most things, especially personal matters, get tossed to the side when preparing to battle against another high-energy spitter at war. One thing that should never be uttered by a white battle rapper though is the n-word. The word carries so much weight and it's just plainly inappropriate to use in any circumstances. During a recent battle, William Wolf learned his lesson when he was decked in the face after daring to allow the word to leave his lips.

After earning some oohs and aahs from the audience, battle rapper William Wolf was setting up for his next punchline when he referenced the fact that he was instructed not to use the n-word for obvious reasons. "I ain't like these other battle rappers, they talk too much/Saying I can't say the n-word in this battle, my n***a," raps Wolf before he swiftly gets punched in the face, ending his bar early. Wolf has since responded to the backlash, insisting that the lyric was misinterpreted but, like... bruh... really?

"Shit got broken up. To me, it's not that deep," he says. In all honesty, nobody really cares about whether it's deep or not to him. The fact of the matter is that he shouldn't have said the word and, since he did, he's getting dragged to hell and back. Because of how "corny" things played out, Wolf says he will be taking a step away from battle rap for a minute.

