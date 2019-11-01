Westside Gunn Shares "Hitler Wears Hermes 7" Ft. Fat Joe, Benny The Butcher, & More

The Hitler Wears Hermes series carries on as Westside Gunn has dropped its seventh installment since 2012 on Friday. The rapper's Griselda Records squad is readying the release of their Shady Records project What Would Chine Gun Do that's slated to drop on November 29. On Hitler Wears Hermes 7, Westside Gunn links with Benny The Butcher, Fat Joe, Jay Worthy, DJ Drama, Conway The Machine, Keisha Plum, Estee Nack, and Boldy James to deliver a streetwise record.

The 16-track project also boasts production credits from the likes of The Alchemist, Statik Selektah, SJ Green Lantern, Daringer, and Animoss. among others. It's a solid look from Westside Gunn ahead of the collaborative release, so give Hitler Wears Hermes 7 a few listens and share your thoughts on the record.

Tracklist

1. FCKNXTWK ft. DJ Drama

2. Broadway Joes

3. Size 42

4. Connie’s Son

5. Banana Yacht ft. Estee Nack

6. GONDEK

7. Kelly’s Korner ft. Fat Joe

8. Undertaker vs Goldberg ft. Conway The Machine

9. Whoopy

10. Love U

11. Kool G ft. Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine

12. It’s Possible ft. Jay Worthy & Boldy James

13. Lucha Bros ft. Benny The Butcher & Curren$y

14. Westside Gunn Day

15. Kensington Pool

16. Outro ft. Keisha Plum