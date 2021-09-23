Westside Gunn is about to deliver his brand new album Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B at midnight tonight. Now, Westside Gunn has officially unveiled the project's tracklist -- shortly after teasing some of the star-studded guest appearances.

Featuring Tyler, The Creator, 2 Chainz, Jay Electronica, Mach-Hommy, Larry June, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and more, the project is already gaining momentum as a possible album of the year contender. Remember, Hitler Wears Hermes 8 is a double album, and Side A was already met with near-universal acclaim.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

"Some Saying during YE vs Drake battle I had the best album," captions Gunn, sharing the tracklist Some say AOTY or Top 3, ALOT say classic and it’s the best of the series and that was just Side A, but tonight 20 MORE SONGS!!!!!! this will go down in history as one of the illest Projects ever the curation is next level." As it stands, the tracklist is made up of twenty tracks, executive-produced by the Flygod himself; check it out for yourself below:

Brodie Lee

End How You Start (feat. AA Rashid)

Hell On Earth Part 2 (feat. Benny the Butcher & Conway the Machine)

Free Kutter (feat. Jay Electronica)

Richie's

Julia Lang (feat. Trap-A-Holics)

Celine Dion (feat. Chase Fetti, Flee Lord & Heem)

Best Dressed Demons (feat. Mach-Hommy)

Forest Lawn (feat. 2 Chainz & Armani Caesar)

Why I Do Em Like That (feat. Billie Essco & Keisha Plum)

RIP Bergdorf (feat. Mach-Hommy)

TV Boy

Survivor Series 95 (feat. Jay Worthy, Larry June & TF)

Eddie Kingston (feat. Rome Streetz)

Ostertag (feat. Stove God Cooks)

Munch (feat. Tiona Deniece)

99 Avirex (feat. AZ & Stove God Cooks)

The Fly Who Couldn't Fly Straight (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Big AL (feat. Rome Streetz)

BYE BYE (feat. Keisha Plum)

Gunn recently spoke with Nadeska Alexis about his decision to move away from the Hitler series, maintaining that he never meant to offend anybody with the title. "I own Griselda Records, so it's a lot of partnerships, a lot of things that I want to do," he revealed. "And that title kind of hinders those things... It had its mark. It did what it did. I mean, we on Part 8. So, even though I make it for more the underground, it's still mainstream now. You just got to be mindful of other people's feelings. I get it."

Look for the eighth and final chapter of the Hiter Wears Hermes saga to land tonight, as Side B arrives in full and rounds out Westside Gunn's first double album.