There's a case to be made that Westside Gunn is the most connected man in hip-hop. Certainly one of the most prolific, having steadily amassed an incredible catalog of mixtapes and albums, including the most recent onslaught of Pray For Paris, Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, and his Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine. And though he previously teased his retirement, it would appear the allure of the art have pulled him back in, as Gunn appears to be in the midst of shaping his biggest album yet.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Yesterday, Westside Gunn took to Instagram Live to address his fans, a session that ultimately led to the unearthing of a promising gem. Not long after Gunn confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott, which may very well be destined for the anticipated Utopia project, the Griselda rapper revealed that he has a Metro Boomin produced collaboration with A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti in the vault.

"I did a joint with Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti," he teased. "Crazy, crazy lineup. Just me, Playboi Carti, Rocky, the energy was crazy. I'm not gon' lie, A$AP Rocky smoked that shit. Playboi Carti came in the booth, smoked that shit. Metro Boomin went stupid on the beat. I look forward to that dropping."

Unfortunately, he opted to keep his release plans relatively close to the chest, leaving us uncertain as to whether it will be coming on his project, Rocky's, Carti's, or possibly even Metro's. Either way, it should be interesting to hear Gunn expanding his reach and adapting to different styles -- are you excited for this one to surface?