Westside Gunn Connects With Boldy James & Jadakiss On "All Praises"

Aron A.
October 04, 2020 10:57
All Praises
Westside Gunn Feat. Boldy James & Jadakiss
Produced by The Alchemist

A cloudy banger fitting to soundtrack a Sunday morning brunch.


The Griselda crew continues to assert their dominance in the rap game with the release of Westside Gunn's Shady Records debut, WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE. The rapper's latest project marks his third of the year, bringing the all-star roster together to bring this project to life. From the label's latest signees, like Armani Caesar, legendary acts like Slick Rick, Westside Gunn expands the Griselda universe as he continues to dominate the year with potent releases.

As we kick back on this Sunday, it's only appropriate to highlight "All Praises" ft. Boldy James and Jadakiss. Produced by The Alchemist, who creates this hazy atmosphere akin to your Sunday morning hangover, as Gunn's off-kilter vocals ring off like a church hymn. Boldy James delivers flashy bars reflecting on the days in the trap to being live from the main event. Meanwhile, Jadakiss slides through on the second verse detailing his come up from a drug dealer to the corporate level while addressing current topics such as COVID-19 and the upcoming election.

Quotable Lyrics
Everybody woke now (Uh huh), they want us to vote now
COVID-19 is the stamp on the dope now 
Still puttin' trees up, so they can pull the rope down
Used to be the Ziploc, I get it off the boat now 
From treadin' and learnin' how to swim, I just float now 
Pop up in the hood to show 'em it's still hope 'round

