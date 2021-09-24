Westside Gunn & Jay Electroncia Spit Bars On "Free Kutter"

Westside Gunn has officially ushered in the end of an era, bringing his expansive Hitler Wears Hermes to an official close with Side B of Hitler Wears Hermes 8. Like its counterpart Side A, this latest project features a stacked roster of guest appearances, a testament to Gunn's mastery of curation. Though there are plenty of gems throughout, it's hard not to be excited about a new verse from Jay Electronica, given how rare they are in this day and age.

On "Free Kutter," the production from Jay Versace is at one low-key and soothingly jazzy. Gunn continues to prove that he's capable of going toe-to-toe with the elites, his stream-of-consciousness flow always calculated even when seemingly sloppy. There are plenty of vividly rendered violent bars throughout, and the sheer glee he exhibits spitting them makes him an engaging emcee.

Playing his wingman here is Electronica, whose reputation as a top-tier lyricist is well documented. Contrasting nicely with Gunn's frantic cadence, Jay's self-assured and laid-back approach allows his blows to land with full impact; he even takes a moment to try out the iconic Griselda ad-libs for himself, making this one feel like a genuine collaboration fueled by mutual respect.

Check out "Free Kutter" now, and be sure to give Hitler Wears Hermes: Side B a listen right here.

Quotable Lyrics

If Allah shine, Kutter gon' shine, it's mathematical

Peace God, keep your head up on your sabbatical

Jay Elect, Griselda, done finally entered the chat

With that "skrrt, do-do-do-do" all over the tracks

Spitting actual facts soon as the originator was black

From Buffalo to Tupelo we tryna break from the trap