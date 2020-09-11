Today marks the release of Conway's From King To A God, an album that has been earning the Griselda lyricist no shortage of acclaim from fans, journalists, and peers alike. With some already speculating on a possible Album Of The Year title, 2020 is starting to feel like Conway's biggest year so far. In fact, Westside Gunn took a moment to put the ascension of Griselda in perspective, highighting a pair of triumphant Billboards overlooking Time's Square.

The first, the album cover of Conway's From King To A God. Beside it, the cover to Westside Gunn's Hitler Wears Hermes 7. "Were rewriting the HISTORY books," writes Gunn, basking in his latest accomplishment. "GRISELDA RECORDS!!!!! Brothers side by side in Time SQ not bad for some EastSide Buffalo Kids.This for u SHAY, CHINEGUN and our Brother Kutter (Free Him) they didn’t want us to win, even still try and compare us to bums but nothing is more powerful than wat GOD already had planned for US @whoisconway has the illest Album in the streets right now support real HIP HOP."

On his own page, Conway shared the same picture with the caption "New York City." One has to wonder whether or not the release of From King To A God will open new doors for the Griselda lyricist, who is already gearing up to follow through with his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes. Don't be surprised to see another round of billboards pop up once that and West's own Shady debut Who Made The Sunshine arrive. Congratulations to the brothers Gunn and Conway!