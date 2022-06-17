Westside Boogie Enlists Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Smino & Others On "More Black Superheroes"

Compton artist Westside Boogie has made quite the impression on listeners over the last few years. In 2019, he dropped Everything's For Sale which was arguably one of the best surprises of that entire year. Over the last few years, Boogie has been biding his time, and now, he has returned with a full-length project called More Black Superheroes.

With this new project, the artist delivers 12 buttery smooth tracks all while securing some pretty dope and memorable features. For instance, songs like "Can't Even Lie" feature Soulja Boy, all while Snoop Dogg is found near the end of the project on the song "Windows Down." The chill vibe of the record is impeccable and if you are a fan of Westside Boogie, you can't help but admire the growth on this body of work.

Tracklist:

1. Killa Mode ft. Storm Ford

2. Stuck

3. Nonchalant ft. Mamii

4. LOLSMH II

5. Can't Even Lie ft. Soulja Boy

6. Prideful II

7. Aight ft. Shelley FKA DRAM

8. Can't Get Over You ft. Smino & Teezo Touchdown

9. Ratchet Boog (Interlude)

10. Somethin Strange ft. Kalan.FrFr & Mamii

11. Windows Down ft. Snoop Dogg

12. Anthony (War)