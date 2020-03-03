Jordan Brand and Russell Westbrook have collaborated on several special edition colorways of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 signature sneaker this year, including a Thunder-themed PE for his return to OKC, a "Crazy Pants" iteration inspired by his bold style on and off the court, and a colorful "Nina" PE in celebration of his wife.

Westbrook's latest Why Not Zer0.3 PE harkens back on his childhood and if you grew up in the '90s you don't need me to inform you of the inspiration here.

Air Jordan

Similar to the "Super Soaker" Why Not Zer0.2, this "Splash Zone” PE comes equipped with a vibrant upper featuring hits of orange, green and yellow throughout the white-based silhouette. As a further nod to the beloved water guns, the kicks also include some subtle details such as a tag that says “no batteries required” and water droplet details all over.

Most of Westbrook's special edition PEs will remain exclusive to him, but this colorway is scheduled to release via Jordan.com sometime in April. Take a look at some additional images below.

Air Jordan

Air Jordan

Air Jordan

Air Jordan