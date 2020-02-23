Russell Westbrook's third signature sneaker - the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 - is one of the most unique silhouettes in the game, which is fitting considering Westbrook's one of a kind style both on and off the court. As a nod to his distinctive sense of fashion, Jordan Brand recently created an eye-catching "Crazy Pants" PE of his Why Not Zer0.3.

Details regarding the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 "Crazy Pants" have not yet been announced so for now we'll assume this is an exclusive for the man himself.

According to Nike, Westbrook's third signature is his lightest sneaker to date, and it also boasts the largest Zoom Air Bag in a Why Not? Zer0 signature shoe. One of the first things you'll notice when looking at the Why Not? Zer0.3 is the jagged midsole and decoupled outsole which, according to Nike, is inspired by one of Westbrook's favorite Js, the Air Jordan XXVIII.

Take a closer look at the "Crazy Pants" PE below

