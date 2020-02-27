Houston Rockets superstar Russell Westbrook has laced up several special edition colorways of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 signature sneaker this year, including a Thunder-themed PE for his return to OKC and a "Crazy Pants" iteration inspired by his bold style on and off the court.

Westbrook pulled out another exclusive Why Not Zer0.3 last night in Houston, as he took the floor in a "Nina" PE in celebration of his wife. The eye-catching kicks also call attention to Nina's boutique, The Little Ark, which sells items and hosts classes for mothers and children.

According to Nike, Westbrook's third signature is his lightest sneaker to date, and it also boasts the largest Zoom Air Bag in a Why Not? Zer0 signature shoe. One of the first things you'll notice when looking at the Why Not? Zer0.3 is the jagged midsole and decoupled outsole which, according to Nike, is inspired by one of Westbrook's favorite Js, the Air Jordan XXVIII.

Check out official photos of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 below.

