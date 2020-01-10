Russell Westbrook spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Jordan Brand made sure he came correct for his return on Thursday night.

Westbrook's OKC-inspired "Tribute" Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 is highlighted by orange and blue detailing that includes some of his stats over the years as well as a "Thank You" message to the Thunder organization and fans.

"Man, some things you can't put into words, just because I've been here so long, so many great memories, great people," Westbrook said after Thursday's loss to the Thunder, per ESPN. "Obviously, the best fans in the world, because they come with it, and tonight they came with it. "The organization, Sam [Presti], Mr. [Clay] Bennett, they do an amazing job of just making you feel home. And I felt like I was home."

Take a look at some on-foot photos of the kicks in the IG post embedded below, and click here to watch Westbrook's awesome tribute video.