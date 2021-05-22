Hunter praised Kwame Brown for his viral video where the former NBA star bashed the radio host.
Kwame Brown isn't the only person upset with Charlamagne Tha God. Earlier this week, Brown made headlines due to a verbal spat he was engaged in with Stephen Smith and Matt Barnes. The Breakfast Club later weighed in on the controversy, and a few notable remarks were made by Charlamagne Tha God. The radio host brought up Brown's family and their sordid history that allegedly involves domestic abuse and murder.
Brown returned with a message for Charlamagne, asking him why he found it necessary to bring up family members that he has no relationship with in order to paint him in a certain light. The former NBA player brought up the previous rape case against Charlamagne and vowed to find the woman who was reportedly involved, and Wendy Williams's ex-husband Kevin Hunter jumped in with a few words of his own.
Ray Tamarra / Contributor / Getty Images
"I see we back to CHARLEMAGNE story telling time!" wrote Hunter on Instagram. "( salute to KWAME BROWN ) . . .after all the TALK I think it's time to SHARE some REAL SCARY TRUTHS about an individual y'all really STILL no NOTHING about . .and DEFINITELY time to clear up the LIES . . .TRUTH IS POWERFUL. . and there is only one true God . . I REGRET the day I ever brought you around ANY OF MY PEOPLE . . "STORY TIME" ! . . the truth will BLOW YOUR MIND!"
Hunter wasn't quite finished. "Me ex BEEN told me you was a piece of SH*T . . and i mean EARLY . . I was like nah this lil dude like my BROTHER, treated him like FAMILY . . open my HOME . . let em live RENT FREE . .got em his 1st JOB & SALARY next to the QUEEN of NY RADIO in the #1 MARKET only for this F*CKBOY to act like an unappreciative piece of sh*t . . . time for TRUTH."
Charlamagne hasn't responded to Hunter's posts. Check them out below.