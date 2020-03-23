Wendy Williams, while her show, The Wendy Williams Show, is on hiatus, appeared on Dr. Oz and explained how she learned that her show would be halting production, according to PageSix.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“I got a telephone call, honestly, and the phone call was, ‘Wendy?’ I was like, ‘What? What am I doing wrong now?’ I always think I’m in trouble. They said, ‘We’re all shutting down everything, all the networks. Nobody is going to be doing new shows. We want all the hosts to be well.’,” she explained.

“I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days.’ But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time.

“I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like — come on, let’s go!”

As for when The Wendy Williams Show will return, a date is still up in the air. The Coronavirus outbreak is showing no signs of stopping any time soon.