The future of Wendy Williams' self-titled talk show was once questioned since she fired her estranged husband (Kevin Hunter) from his executive producer role all while she was dealing with her divorce since Kevin got his mistress pregnant. Wendy was previously asked if her show was coming to an end but she made it very clear that she wasn't going anywhere. "The show will be on until I say so," she told paparazzi. "And I'm not ready to go."



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The 55-year-old has now come through on Instagram to announce season 11 of her talk show and Wendy seems more excited than ever to continue her hot topics segments. "Can you feel it? I’m counting the days to September 16!" she captioned the promo video.

"All I can say is that I regret nothing. Some of the things that I’ve said might have stung. I sleep comfortably at night. I wasn’t coming from a bad place," Wendy told The New York Times of her gossiping abilities. "I am a kinder Wendy now because I’m on TV. If I were on the radio I would still be just as reckless. I’m on main TV, not cable. I have a staff. I’m responsible for over 100 people. And David, believe it or not, they actually like me. "