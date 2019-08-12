Wendy Williams' self-titled talk show has been the subject of some rumours lately when it was reported that there was no guarantee for the upcoming season 11. Outlets claimed that employees of the talk show were looking for other jobs and it was easy to believe considering Wendy's marriage with Kevin Hunter coming to an end that lead to him getting fired from his role as executive producer.

Wendy recently paid a visit to Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show and when she exited the New York City location, TMZ bombarded her with questions surrounding the report of her beloved talk show. "The show will be on until I say so," she told the paparazzi. "And I'm not ready to go."



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

While Wendy was chatting with Andy Cohen, she revealed that she knew about Kevin's affair much before the media picked up the news. "I knew that I would [have to address it] but I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years. I knew a lot of things for years, but my son [Kevin Hunter Jr.] was at home. It wasn't fair to him," she explained.