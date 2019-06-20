Ashton and Mila troll fans as they address the "In Touch Weekly" cover which declared their breakup.
It’s been years since they first met, as costars on That ‘70s Show, but real-life husband-and-wife Ashton Kutcher and MilaKunis still enjoy cracking jokes together. The couple found a witty, no-bullsh*t type of way to shut down an In Touch Weekly front page cover that announced that their four-year marriage was “over.” Kutcher took to posting a video of him and Kunis - who share a 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son - reading about their split in the car. “It’s over between us,” 35-year-old Kunis, informs her hubby with a monotone voice in the video.
As she holds up her phone to show the In Touch Weekly cover broadcasting their "breakup," a dumbstruck Kutcher plays along, saying disbelievingly “it’s over between us? Oh my God, what are we going to do?” A deadpan Kunis keeps the gag going, explaining the so-called caused of the breakup, telling him, “I felt suffocated.” “You felt suffocated by me? I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?” Kutcher responds. Kunis follows that up with “I took the kids,” adding, “You had a very dark secret exposed.” “Must have been really dark,” Ashton concludes.
Following his appearance in court just last month for the capital case of his ex-girlfriend's murder, it's good to see Ashton in a seemingly lighter spirit as he pokes fun at tabloid magazines with his wife. And hey, that mustache is looking pretty good too.