It’s been years since they first met, as costars on That ‘70s Show, but real-life husband-and-wife Ashton Kutcher and MilaKunis still enjoy cracking jokes together. The couple found a witty, no-bullsh*t type of way to shut down an In Touch Weekly front page cover that announced that their four-year marriage was “over.” Kutcher took to posting a video of him and Kunis - who share a 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son - reading about their split in the car. “It’s over between us,” 35-year-old Kunis, informs her hubby with a monotone voice in the video.

As she holds up her phone to show the In Touch Weekly cover broadcasting their "breakup," a dumbstruck Kutcher plays along, saying disbelievingly “it’s over between us? Oh my God, what are we going to do?” A deadpan Kunis keeps the gag going, explaining the so-called caused of the breakup, telling him, “I felt suffocated.” “You felt suffocated by me? I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?” Kutcher responds. Kunis follows that up with “I took the kids,” adding, “You had a very dark secret exposed.” “Must have been really dark,” Ashton concludes.

Following his appearance in court just last month for the capital case of his ex-girlfriend's murder, it's good to see Ashton in a seemingly lighter spirit as he pokes fun at tabloid magazines with his wife. And hey, that mustache is looking pretty good too.