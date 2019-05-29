Reports by the LA times indicate that Ashton Kutcher recently sat down in the courts to provide testimony concerning the murder of his late love interest. Ashley Ellerin and Ashton were scheduled to go out for a first date on the night of the Grammy Awards 2001. The actor recalls showing up late to her home and waiting for an answer. He arrived shortly after attempting to contact her, but Ellerin failed to answer the phone. Kutcher adds: "I knocked on the door. There was no answer. Knocked again. And once again, no answer. At this point, I pretty well assumed she had left for the night, and that I was late, and she was upset."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Eventually, Ashton left but took a peek through the window prior to his departure. He remembers seeing the lights on and noticed the carpet was red, though at the time he dismissed the color as spilled red wine. The actor previously attended a house warming party at Ashley Ellerin's home the previous week where people drank hence the quick alcohol dismissal. "I didn’t really think anything of it," Kutcher affirms. The next day when Ashton Kutcher was told that Ashley Ellerin was murdered, he panicked and immediately spoke to the police. "I was freaking out," were the words shared with the authorities.

To note, Ellerin was one of Michael Gargiuolo's several victims. The alleged murderer, whom prosecutors called a "serial sexual-thrill killer," enjoyed killing women who were considered attractive. As such, he currently faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder tied to attacks in the LA area perpetrated between 2001 and 2008. The alleged killer maintains his innocence.

