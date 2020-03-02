Most recently, G Herbo paid a visit to Hot 97 where he joined Funkmaster Flex once again. Per usual, Herb took his place next to the veteran DJ to let loose on a few bars in a spirited freestyle.

This time around, as the 24-year-old pushes his PTSD album, he lent a strong showing in lyricism colored in more pain than ever before. It proved to be one of the Chicago emcee's more stellar freestyles to date as Herb used the opportunity to flip bars of his upbringing in the streets and the need to keep narrow for his son. This time around the backdrop was crafted especially for Herbo as his own producer outfitted the track.

PTSD marks G Herbo's fourth studio album and proves to be the culmination of his efforts thus far. A deeper study of the same topic found in this recent freestyle, PTSD famously features artwork that highlights Herb's own traumas. As he holds up an American flag, the image of the 50 stars is replaced with the faces of friends and loved ones that G Herbo has lost over the years as the project's title directly reflects the young rapper's undertaken journey in regard to his mental health.