Jay Gruden was fired by the Washington Redskins earlier this season and ever since the team has been looking for a head coach to lead the team over the next few years. It's been a rough few seasons for the Redskins and fans are hoping they can finally get someone who will make the team better. Over the past few days, the team has been in talks with former Carolina Panthers head coach, Ron Rivera. Rivera was recently fired after a poor season although this was mostly due to the team around him. He's one coach of the year twice and the Redskins have taken notice.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Redskins have pulled the trigger on Rivera and have signed him to a five-year deal. Simply put, the team is all in on their new head coach.

Rivera was one of the biggest names on the head coaching market which means this recent signing creates a bit of a void. There are various other teams looking for a coach and Rivera was one everyone's shortlist. Now, teams will have to do just a bit more digging before figuring out who they want to lead their team

