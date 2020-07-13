The Washington NFL team will officially abandon the current name, Monday, Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily reports.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

After insurmountable backlash from fans, sponsors, and more, the team will finally change its name; however, a new name will not be announced Monday due to trademark issues. The team will move to announce its new name as soon as possible to continue selling merchandise. Nike has removed all "Redskins" merchandise from their website.

Snyder announced on July 3 that the team will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name." In the past, he's has been adamant about maintaining the team's current name.

"We will never change the name of the team," Synder said in 2013. "As a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it's all about and what it means, so we feel pretty fortunate to be just working on next season.

"We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER—you can use caps."

Snyder reportedly prefers the name "Warriors," which he also used for the Arena Football League. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has come out in support of "Redtails," a name that would honor the Tuskegee Airmen.

