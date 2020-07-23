It's well documented at this point that the Washington NFL Team has decided to change its name in the wake of protests against racial injustice. Of course, their old name is pretty racist and many were advocating for a change that could bring about some real progress. While it took quite a bit convincing from corporate sponsors, team owner Dan Snyder finally decided to pull the plug on the name, and now, they are looking for a permanent replacement.

In the interim, the team has changed its name to the "Washington Football Team," which will most likely carry them into the regular season. Of course, this name is not permanent and will be replaced as soon as the team has a new moniker. However, they felt as though the interim name was necessary in order to stop using the racist name of the past.

At this point, no one really knows what the team name or logo will be, however, the team has confirmed that they will be keeping the same colors and jerseys. This means that all we will be getting is a name and insignia change.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.