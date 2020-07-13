For years, many have been demanding that the Washington NFL team change its name. Of course, the name has some pretty blatant racist connotations, although, for the most part, owner Dan Snyder has been disinterested in giving the team a new moniker and logo. Well, just a couple of weeks ago, the team announced its plan to review the name amidst protests against racial inequality. Simply put, people are fed up with racism and Snyder had no choice but to notice.

Today, the team put out a fresh statement, saying that they have conducted their research and have concluded that they will, indeed, be changing both the name and logo. In fact, head coach Ron Rivera will be a major part of the efforts to rename and rebrand the team, moving forward.

Based on the statement, it seems like the team wants to create a name and logo that is much more inclusive. They also want it to last for the next 100 years, which means we can assume it won't be nearly as offensive as the freshly retired name.

At this point, it remains to be seen when we will know the new name of the team, so sit tight as we will be sure to bring you that news when the time comes.

