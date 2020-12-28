Washington Football Team
- SportsDan Snyder Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Women In The WorkplaceDan Snyder is in hot water again, this time for allegations of inappropriately touching women.By Marc Griffin
- SportsWashington Football Team Reveals New Name & JerseysThe official name change was a long time coming.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshazor Everett 911 Call Surfaces Online Following Car AccidentAn onlooker called 911 to describe Deshazor Everett's car accident.By Marc Griffin
- SportsWashington Football Team Reveals When They Will Announce New NameThe Washington Football Team is ready for a new chapter.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWFT's Jon Allen Throws Punch At Teammate Daron Payne: WatchThe Washington Football Team had a rough night on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWFT Issues Statement After Deshazor Everett's Car AccidentThe Washington Football Team is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWFT Safety Deshazor Everett Involved In Fatal Crash That Killed PassengerEverett reportedly crashed his car, leading to the death of a 29-year-old woman.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Postpones Three Games Amid COVID-19 OutbreakSports leagues around the United States are being forced to make tough decisions.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Griffin III To Put Washington Football Team On Blast In New BookRobert Griffin III has a lot to say about the franchise that drafted him.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWashington Football Team Fears Chase Young Suffered A Torn ACL: ReportWashington fears that Chase Young tore his ACL, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- FootballCongressman Says Jon Gruden's Emails Might Only Be "Tip Of The Iceberg"Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says that Jon Gruden's email may be only the "tip of the iceberg."By Cole Blake
- SportsJackson Mahomes Apologizes After Dancing On Sean Taylor MemorialJackson Mahomes' actions were deemed disrespectful by Washington fans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Griffin III Shoots His Shot With The Washington Football TeamA quarterback job in Washington just opened up.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRyan Fitzpatrick Receives Injury UpdateRyan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury during the Washington Football Team's season opener.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWashington Football Team Gives An Update On Name-Change ProcessFans have been waiting on a new official nickname.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Fines Washington Football Team $10 Million Following Sexual Misconduct InvestigationWashington Football Team has been fined $10 million following a sexual misconduct investigation into the organization.By Cole Blake
- SportsJay-Z Reportedly Interested In Owning A Piece Of The Washington Football TeamDan Snyder is in the midst of buying out all of his minority partners.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDerrius Guice Accused By 74-Year-Old Woman Of Sexual AssaultThe woman says LSU knew about the incident but kept it hidden and refused to punish the running back.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Smith & Washington Football Team Part Ways: ReportThe Washington Football Team is looking to go in a different direction.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Comes Through With Gift For Chase YoungTom Brady and Chase Young have a ton of respect for each other.By Alexander Cole
- FootballWFT QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Slammed After Fans Learn He’s A Trump SupporterHeinicke's mockery of BLM rubbed some people the wrong way.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsGiants Players Livid As Eagles Appear To Throw GameThe Eagles loss left the New York Giants out of the playoffs.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDwayne Haskins Comments On Being Released By WashingtonDwayne Haskins is ready to grow from this experience.By Alexander Cole