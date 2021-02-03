Wale is a man of many talents. He emerged under the same Roc Nation umbrella before sliding over into the glamorous world of Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group and now, establishing his own label, Every Blue Moon. Even when he's felt counted out, he's emerged victorious with each release and every venture.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

He hasn't limited himself to the art of rap. He's made a few television appearances over the years including on HBO's Crashing where he tried to sell Peter Holmes a mixtape. With an already established career as a rapper, he's now getting deeper into his acting bag, recently making his debut on Starz series, American Gods. Wale plays the role of Chango who is described as a "fiery, silver-tongued Orisha" that plays a significant role in Shadow's past. This role marks the launch of Wale's official career as an actor. He previously teased that he'd be getting more into acting in 2021.

The rapper previously expressed a desire to even get into the world of talk show hosting. In the midst of Ellen Degeneres's workplace scandal, Walethrew his hat in as a potential interim host. He also said that he wanted to play in the XFL at the same time. We'll see if we'll get to see Wale on the field in a post-pandemic world. Peep a clip from Wale's debut on American Gods below.