Wale Shares "Wow... That's Crazy" Ft. Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, 6LACK, & More

Wale's highly-anticipated sixth studio album Wow... That's Crazy has finally arrived. The DMV rapper has released a few singles leading up to his big day including "Love & Loyalty" featuring MannyWellz, "BGM," "Poledancer" with Megan Thee Stallion, and his No. 1 hit "On Chill" featuring Jeremih. If you were to ask Wale, he's the best he's ever been right now and he's in his groove—a truth that can be heard throughout his latest effort.

"I think it's part of maturing and being in the game for a while," he said. "I morphed into my next phase of like, artistry, I guess you could say." Wale also says he's more comfortable now than he's ever been as a creative, and while there are lists of top rappers floating around, he doesn't believe that he has to prove anything to anyone. "I got twenty projects. I'm on my sixth album," he stated. "I got multiple number ones. Bruh. If I'm not on your list, you forgot, or you're stupid. One or the other. It don't matter."

Wow...That's Crazy features include Megan Thee Stallion, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Boogie, Lil Durk, Manny Wellz, Jacquees, Jeremih, Ari Lennox, and Kelly Price. Check out Wale's latest and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Sue Me

2. Love & Loyalty ft. Manny Wellz

3. Cliché” ft. Ari Lennox & Boogie

4. Expectations ft. 6LACK

5. BGM

6. Love... (Her Fault) ft. Bryson Tiller

7. On Chill ft. Jeremih

8. Routine ft. Rick Ross & Meek Mill

9. Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic

10. Break My Heart (My Fault) ft. Lil Durk

11. Debbie

12. 50 In Da Safe

13. Set You Free ft. Kelly Price

14. Black Bonnie fr. Jacquees

15. Poledancer fr. Megan Thee Stallion