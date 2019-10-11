mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale Shares "Wow... That's Crazy" Ft. Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, 6LACK, & More

Erika Marie
October 11, 2019 00:06
1.5K Views
205
14
CoverCover

Wow...That's Crazy
Wale

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (13)
Rate
Audience Rating
12 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

It's finally arrived.


Wale's highly-anticipated sixth studio album Wow... That's Crazy has finally arrived. The DMV rapper has released a few singles leading up to his big day including "Love & Loyalty" featuring MannyWellz, "BGM," "Poledancer" with Megan Thee Stallion, and his No. 1 hit "On Chill" featuring Jeremih. If you were to ask Wale, he's the best he's ever been right now and he's in his groove—a truth that can be heard throughout his latest effort.

"I think it's part of maturing and being in the game for a while," he said. "I morphed into my next phase of like, artistry, I guess you could say." Wale also says he's more comfortable now than he's ever been as a creative, and while there are lists of top rappers floating around, he doesn't believe that he has to prove anything to anyone. "I got twenty projects. I'm on my sixth album," he stated. "I got multiple number ones. Bruh. If I'm not on your list, you forgot, or you're stupid. One or the other. It don't matter."

Wow...That's Crazy features include Megan Thee Stallion, 6LACK, Bryson TillerBoogieLil Durk, Manny Wellz, Jacquees, Jeremih, Ari Lennox, and Kelly Price. Check out Wale's latest and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Sue Me
2. Love & Loyalty ft. Manny Wellz
3. Cliché” ft. Ari Lennox & Boogie
4. Expectations ft. 6LACK
5. BGM
6. Love... (Her Fault) ft. Bryson Tiller
7. On Chill ft. Jeremih
8. Routine ft. Rick Ross & Meek Mill
9. Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic
10. Break My Heart (My Fault) ft. Lil Durk
11. Debbie
12. 50 In Da Safe
13. Set You Free ft. Kelly Price
14. Black Bonnie fr. Jacquees
15. Poledancer fr. Megan Thee Stallion

Wale Manny Wellz Ari Lennox Boogie 6LACK Bryson Tiller Jeremih Lil Durk kelly price Jacquees Megan Thee Stallion
14 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Wale Shares "Wow... That's Crazy" Ft. Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, 6LACK, & More
205
14
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject