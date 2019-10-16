At the top of the month, Wale and model India Graham made it clear that they were a couple since photos showed them loved up at an after-party. When Wale released his latest project Wow...That's Crazy, India shared a sweet post on Instagram, congratulating her boyfriend for making a "masterpiece."



"Wow... that’s my boyfriend?? that’s crazy!!" she wrote. Wale recently linked up with Tidal's Elliott Wilson to discuss his album and at one point in the conversation he passionately spoke about India, defending her bank account after he showed love to his baby mama and making it clear that he will always hold her down. “I got one of the most beautiful, powerful, inspirational baby mothers of all time. Somewhere along the way, we lost our way as connecting lovers but I will always hold that woman down for the rest of my life," he said, as seen in the clip below.

"Now, you say that model chick…that ain’t no ‘model chick’. That’s a special human being that came in my life, taught me about affirmations, taught me how to love better, taught me how to be positive."

He added: "You severely underplaying somebody that’s special. That ‘model chick’ that is a motherf**king beautiful, inside and out Black woman. She just happens to be good and makes 6-figures for taking pictures.”

Check it out below.