Wale has always maintained a low profile when it comes to his dating life. The only time the "Bad" rapper has really ever spoken about a fling was when he detailed his time with Solange and how special she was/is to him. "She’s also been one of my muses, not saying I’m Andy Warhol – in my mind I am. She’s like the prototype of women I personally like," he previously stated. "Me and her, [stutters] we used to kick it, like we was real cool, early on in my career. She taught me a lot about just music and just spontaneity and everything like that, but you know it ain’t nothing like that."

It looks like Wale has found a new muse since he's confirmed that he and model India Graham are dating. The duo was spotted this past weekend in Atlanta and India wasn't shy when cuddling up to Wale during a performance, as seen in the clip below.

Elsewhere at an afterparty, India and Wale kept it cute and chilled by each other the whole night kissing and cozying up. India has modelled for a G-Star campaign with Pharrell Williams and is now signed to IMG Models and said to be in her early twenties.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty