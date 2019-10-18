Wale, G Herbo, & Belly Collide On "Everything's For Sale" From "Godfather Of Harlem" Soundtrack

The Epix crime drama Godfather of Harlem premiered just weeks ago, and the show's Swizz Beatz-produced soundtrack continues to make waves. The superproducer has called on some chart-topping artists to round out the musical collection including A$AP Ferg, Dave East, Skip Marley, and French Montana. The Bumpy Johnson-centered series stars award-winning actor Forest Whitaker as the lead gangster role and the soundtrack proves to sonically represent the visual drama playing out on screen.

On Friday, yet another single from the soundtrack was released, and this time it features Wale, G Herbo, and Belly on "Everything's For Sale." The crux of the message is that everything has a price, but "not my life." Check out the trio's collaboration and let us know what you think of the Godfather of Harlem series thus far.

Quotable Lyrics

I come from poverty

I ain't hit the lottery

What love you got for me

Why would you lie to me?

If you not guilty then why would you cry to me

I don't even want you to say you gon' ride for me

Say you gon' die for me

I'm tryin' to live 'cause my son's attached to me

These n*ggas rats to me