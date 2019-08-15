Wale & Jeremih Do Pool Parties & Late Night Meetups In "On Chill" Video

Stream Wale & Jeremih's new video.

Wale and Jeremih dropped off their collaborative track "On Chill" last month that was yet another single in anticipation of Wale's upcoming project. The song is a slow R&B tune that boasts lyrics about wanting to go steady without any expectations and the new video that's arrived today follows the same vibe since Wale and a certain gyal both do their own thing but come back to each other at night.

One part of the video sees Wale bust out a moonwalk and to those who thought it wasn't his best work, he made it known on Twitter that it wasn't his fault. "Also that floor was rough as hell my MW way smmooover than that," he wrote.

Wale just announced his Everything Is Fine tour yesterday that will take him to major cities throughout North America. When asked if the tour is the same name of his upcoming album, Wale responded with: "It is not. But I’m announcing that very soon too .. I have to wait till al gore rhythm is back in my favor then I’ll announce.”

Stream the new video, let us know what you and keep it locked for more updates surrounding Wale's new tape.