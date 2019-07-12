Wale & Jeremih Drop Off Their Situationship-Heavy Single "On Chill"

While we're still waiting on the release date of Wale's next project, the rapper continues to tease fans by dropping new singles left and right. Early Friday morning, Wale delivered his Jeremih-assisted jam, "On Chill." Cuffing season has been over for some time, and Wale lets it be known that he's not looking for a relationship. Instead, he wants to know if his lady friend is satisfied with just being "On Chill" and in a "situationship."

Over the last few weeks, the Washington, D.C. rapper has given us his singles "Gemini," "Daylight," and "09 FOLARIN," so hopefully the steady rollout of new hits means that his 2017 Shine follow up is on its way. "On Chill" has a summertime, R&B vibe that is made to been played on repeat, so don't be surprised when someone slides in your DMs quoting these lyrics and looking to semi-lock it down.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm gettin' mine like fine wine measured in time

Many other brothers loved you but this pleasure is mine

It's no pressure for us to say that I love you for now

So f*ck that cuffin' shit, I just wanna be comfortable now, for real

Who you lovin'? Who you wanna pull up?