In the last month, Wale has dropped a single with Jeremih, confirmed via Instagram that an album was “en route,” and, gone so far as to call himself “one of the greatest rappers of all time.” Today, he’s back in the news having announced the Everything is Fine tour.

Wale dropped the dates on his Twitter this morning with a picture caked in Miami Vice themed colors; interestingly enough, the tour will be starting in Florida on September 30th. Wale will be stopping in cities across the country before wrapping up only a month later on October 28th. He’ll even be making an appearance at this year’s Rolling Loud in Queens, NY.

One might assume that “Everything is Fine” might be the title of his upcoming album, but Wale made sure to shoot down those rumors right away tweeting, “It is not. But I’m announcing that very soon too .. I have to wait till al gore rhythm is back in my favor then I’ll announce.” Assuming Wale drops his album before the tour kicks off, fans should be on the lookout before September 30th.

Tickets for the Everything is Fine tour will go on sale this Friday. Check out the dates below.