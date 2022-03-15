Von Miller had himself a fantastic campaign with the Los Angeles Rams as he helped them win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. Miller had been playing for the Denver Broncos at the start of the season, although a midseason trade sent him to the eventual world champions. Things ultimately worked out very well for Miller, although there was no guarantee that this would be the case.

Now, Miller is a free agent and he is free to sign with whomever he wants. Of course, one might say he would go to the Rams again, however, they don't exactly have a ton of cap space. With that being said, Miller has been linked to a plethora of teams, including his former team, the Broncos.

According to reporter Jane Slater, Miller is now receiving interest from the Dallas Cowboys, who lost Randy Gregor, to you guessed it, the Denver Broncos. With the Cowboys needing some extra talent on their roster, there is a reasonable belief that they will go hard to get Miller, although, of course, that final decision will ultimately be up to Jerry Jones, who has a lot going on right now.

The NFL offseason has a ton of moving parts right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NFL world.