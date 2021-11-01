Von Miller has been dealing with numerous injuries over the last few years and it has put a strain on his time with the Denver Broncos. While Miller remains a beloved player amongst fans, the team just felt like they needed to move on, and that is exactly what they did today as they traded the linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of draft picks in 2022.

The news was a bit surprising to Broncos fans as they now have to say goodbye to a player that helped them win a Super Bowl in 2016. As you can imagine, Miller himself was a bit upset about the news, as he was fairly emotional while fielding questions from reporters today.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"I've always been a team guy. I've always been a great teammate," Miller said. "I'm gonna continue to do the same thing. I'll always have Super Bowl 50. Seeing those pictures when I was walking out, it just made me tear up. Always got Super Bowl 50, always got Broncos Country. And yeah, just gotta keep going."

Miller will now be going to a Los Angeles Rams squad that many feel as though are contenders to win the championship. Whether or not that happens, still remains to be seen.