Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a terrifying warning to any world leaders planning on getting involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, essentially telling them to back off or there will be immediate retaliation. On Thursday (February 24), Putin addressed world leaders and delivered a scary message that anybody trying to meddle in the Russia-Ukraine conflict will face consequences that they have never experienced ever in history.

"Whoever tries to stand in our way or create threats for our country... people should know Russia’s response will be immediate and lead you to consequences you have never encountered in your history," said Putin in a speech translated from Russian.



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Thursday morning, "Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks."

Additionally, Zelenskyy is demanding the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as well as sanctions against Russia from the EU. "This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe," he said in a tweet.

We will continue to keep you updated on hip-hop and entertainment news throughout the day, as well as any vital information on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.