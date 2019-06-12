VL Deck & Young Dolph Serve Up Heat With "Loner"

VL Deck and Young Dolph have teamed up for their latest collaboration, "Loner." The two rappers deliver a record detailing their paranoia from the streets over an all too fitting beat that sounds like an isolated realm that VL Deck and Young Dolph float in throughout the record. VL Deck holds down the hook and the first verse before handing it off to Young Dolph to hold it down. Deck's vocals sound strained as he paints a vivid picture of his anxieties, rapping, "Pourin' red in the Fanta/ Clutchin' my hammer/ Rollin' gushes of wedding crasher/ I smoke out the mountains."

VL Deck latest record comes a few months after the release of his latest project, Trap Pastor. The rapper's new project included features from 21 Savage, NBA Youngboy, Young Scooter, and more. Check it out here.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a loner

I sell dope all day, and get high

I'm a stoner

I move how I want to

N***a, I run my corner

Too much lean put me in a coma

We goin' crazy all summer

Rich gang dumb & dumber